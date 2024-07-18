The initiative of Mallamma Kunta Reservoir taken up by EX MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: The Mallamma Kunta Reservoir Initiative has been taken up by the AICC Secretary and Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar



In the village of Tanagala in Vaddepalli Mandal of Alampur Constituency, a significant event unfolded that promised to change the lives of local farmers and residents. Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar , along with the Officials , visited the proposed site for the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir. The visit, marked by optimism and determination, aimed to bring long-awaited development to the region.

The plan to establish the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir had been a topic of discussion among local leaders and authorities for some time. However, it was during this visit that tangible steps were taken. Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasizing the urgency and importance of the project submitted a petition to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday. The following day the officials were moved to the site, signalling the commencement of the reservoir's construction.

During their visit, the leaders engaged with local authorities, discussing the numerous benefits the reservoir would bring. "This reservoir will not only provide a reliable water source for irrigation but will also play a crucial role in improving the overall water management in the area," Dr. Sampath Kumar explained. They also gathered suggestions from officials, ensuring that the project's long-term planning and procedures were meticulously addressed.

A significant part of the discussion focused on the plight of farmers who would be affected by the reservoir's construction. Dr. Sampath Kumar, with a commitment to justice, assured that the Congress government would compensate those who lost their land. "We will ensure that the victims receive fair compensation and that their livelihoods are not disrupted," he promised, urging the concerned departments to expedite the construction work.

The visit was a collective effort, with officials from water drainage, revenue, and other relevant departments present. Farmers, Congress leaders, and Kisan cell leaders also participated, expressing their support and hope for the project's success.

The initiative to build the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir symbolizes progress and development for the people of Tanagala Village. With the combined efforts of dedicated leaders and local authorities, the promise of a better future is on the horizon, bringing with it the hope of prosperity and growth for the entire region.