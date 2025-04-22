Live
- Jefferies downgrades Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, cuts price targets sharply
- CM Chandrababu meets Amit Shah in Delhi today
- Develop culture of safety, well-being of patients at healthcare facilities: Ministry
- Career Launcher students secure 119 final selections at IIM Ahmedabad for 2025–27 batch
- All set for Hyderabad local bodies MLC election; polling tomorrow at GHMC
- Mangaluru Set to Host Mega Convention of Women’s Self-Help Groups
- Three arrested in connection with Saiyalu murder case in Hyderabad
- Retired Armyman inspires youth, earns good money through fish farming in Saharsa
- Mahesh Babu Summoned by ED in Hyderabad Real Estate Money Laundering Case
- South Korea: Acting President pays tribute to late Pope Francis
Three arrested in connection with Saiyalu murder case in Hyderabad
Highlights
Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Saiyalu, who was killed four days ago in a shocking incident.
Hyderabad: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Saiyalu, who was killed four days ago in a shocking incident. The accused include his wife Kavitha, sister-in-law Jyothi, and brother-in-law Mallesh.
According to police reports, Saiyalu was allegedly killed by the trio using an electric shock. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated, and all three suspects were involved in executing the plan.
The motive behind the killing is still under investigation, and the accused are currently in police custody. Authorities are continuing their inquiries to gather further evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.
Next Story