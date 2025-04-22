  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three arrested in connection with Saiyalu murder case in Hyderabad

Three arrested in connection with Saiyalu murder case in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Saiyalu, who was killed four days ago in a shocking incident.

Hyderabad: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Saiyalu, who was killed four days ago in a shocking incident. The accused include his wife Kavitha, sister-in-law Jyothi, and brother-in-law Mallesh.

According to police reports, Saiyalu was allegedly killed by the trio using an electric shock. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated, and all three suspects were involved in executing the plan.

The motive behind the killing is still under investigation, and the accused are currently in police custody. Authorities are continuing their inquiries to gather further evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick