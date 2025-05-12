Tiger sighting thrills tourists at Nallamala forest

Nagarkurnool(Nallamalla Forest): In a thrilling experience for tourists, a tiger was spotted from close range on Sunday morning in the Nallamala forest area near the Farhabad Viewpoint. The rare sighting brought immense joy to the visitors.

According to reports, around 8 am, a group of tourists was on their way to the Farhabad viewpoint when, on the Gunda road, a tiger suddenly crossed their path.

The tourists immediately stopped their vehicle as the tiger calmly walked near them, circled around briefly, and then disappeared into the forest.

The tourists captured the unforgettable moment through photos and videos, expressing their excitement at witnessing the majestic animal so closely.

Forest officials stated that sightings of tigers near the Farhabad area in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve have become more frequent in recent times, attracting an increasing number of visitors to the region.