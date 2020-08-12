Time to be ready for medical emergencies: CM KCR to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has pitched for a strong medical infrastructure to be developed jointly by the State governments and the Union Government to tackle future medical emergencies.



Participating in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the corona situation in different States, the Chief Minister said that a visionary outlook and thinking is necessary to take proper and adequate measures in the medical sector for a better future.

He said strategic planning should be done jointly by the States and Centre to create comprehensive medical facilities in the country."We never had any corona- like experience in the past. We do not know how many days this pandemic will last.

While dealing with the existing corona pandemic, we should focus on how we are going to deal with such a situation in future and how are we going to offer better medical facilities to people when the need arises," said Chandrasekhar Rao. "Corona has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need to step up the medical facilities in the country. In the past too, we have seen emergence of several viruses, and there is every possibility that corona-like virus may come up again in future. The medical sector should be prepared to face the threat of such viruses in future and the PM should take the initiative in this regard. We have to think about what should be the ideal doctor- people ratio? How many new medical colleges we need? We have to consult institutions like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), take proper advice and plan the measures," KCR explained to the Prime Minister. KCR informed Modi that the recovery rate in the State was 71 per cent while the death rate was 0.7 per cent. The government has increased the number of tests manifold and was giving quality treatment to the corona-affected patients.