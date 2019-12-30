Trending :
Tipsy drivers get up to 12 days in jail

Additional Second District Judge Prabhakar convicted and sentenced six persons caught by the local traffic police for drunken driving to imprisonment.

Patancheru: Additional Second District Judge Prabhakar convicted and sentenced six persons caught by the local traffic police for drunken driving to imprisonment.

According to CI Praveen Kumar, the judge sentence two persons to two days of imprisonment, one to four days of jail, another to five days of imprisonment, and two others to seven and 12 days jail respectively. Two of them were fined Rs.2,000 each.

