TJUDA to hold candlelight vigils in memory of plane crash victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the devastating plane crash that occurred on June 12 involving an Air India flight and claiming the precious lives of several individuals and the passengers onboard, including bright dedicated medical students and faculty members from BJ Medical College (BJMC). In a press release issued here, the TJUDA president Dr J Isac Newton said this tragic incident deeply shaken the entire nation and the medical fraternity.

“The loss of young minds who had committed themselves to the service of humanity, alongside the untimely deaths of innocent civilians traveling, was an irreparable loss to society. As junior doctors, we share a deep sense of grief over the passing of our fellow colleagues, whose lives were tragically cut short. Equally, we mourn the lives of every passenger aboard the flight – individuals with families, dreams, and futures that were taken away far too soon,” he said. As a mark of respect, TJUDA will organize candlelight vigils and silent prayer gatherings at all major medical institutions across Telangana. The association has urged all doctors, students, citizens to join them in paying tribute to the departed souls.