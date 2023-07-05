Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Tuesday, while adjudicating the PIL filed by the Integrated New Life Society for Education and Development (INSED) seeking a direction to the BRS government to establish rehabilitation centres for mental ill persons and destitutes across the State, expressed deep concern over the inaction of the government in not taking steps in establishing the centres despite issuing notices on august 8,2022. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at the political situation prevailing in the country, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that there was a dire need for training politicians without any party affiliation; it would help them in development works of government and also in various initiatives of public welfare.

3. Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) produced 171 lakh tonnes of coal in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April to June), exceeding the goal of 167 lakh tonnes and marking an increase of 102per cent.

4. Sircilla: Munnuru Kapu Sangam (Mukasa) State president Dr. Konda Devaiah offered prayers at Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple on Tuesday seeking the State government to set up Munnuru Kapu Finance Corporation and give Rs 5,000 crore annually to that corporation.

5. Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Siddhanth Murali Kumar, who recently won a bronze medal for India at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany was felicitated by Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Hyderabad on Tuesday.




