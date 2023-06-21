Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 21-06-2023

1. Karimnagar : The city has been beautifully decorated and arrangements have been made to welcome BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who will be visiting Karimnagar on Wednesday Ram Rao will inaugurate cable bridge, dynamic lights at Manair riverfront and address the gathering, said BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and appealed to the public to make the programme a success. The Minister said that for the first time in India, 30X10 size screens have been installed on the cable bridge and there will be cultural programmes will be held in the evening there. Read More

2. Mahabubnagar : Launching the 5-day Boot Camp workshop on drone technology at Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College in Mahbubnagar Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Management Director Professor DVKN Somoyajulu stressed that the drone technology which is slowly picking its pace, has a vast potential in the coming days in various sectors. Read More

3. It seems that the plan has been finalized to this extent. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will visit Ponguleti's residence on Wednesday and invite him into the party Hyderabad: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao are likely to join the Congress soon, said sources. The duo will join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2 These two leaders will meet Rahul on June 25. Read More

4. Ketepally (Nalgonda) : CM KCR repeatedly says that he will return to power again and again but people take his statement as a pinch of salt as they do not have faith in his leadership, says senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka. Read More

5. Hyderabad: State BJP on Monday launched a multi-frontal attack on the ruling BRS, its ministers and the Congress party. Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dashed off a letter to CM K Chandrashekar Rao demanding immediate release of pending pension dues of two months to the retired employees. Read More



