Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that the State government, under the leadership of CM K Chandra Shekar Rao, is working towards women empowerment. She participated in the International Women's Day celebrations organized under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Municipal Corporation in the Maheshwaramconstituency on Wednesday. Read More

2. Karimnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao has on Wednesday launched Arogya Mahila Scheme at the Primary Health Centre of Butti Rajaram Colony in Karimnagar town. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raois credited with bringing many schemes to alleviate the hardships of women such as Mission Bhagiratha, and residential schools for girls have been started. He said that the government was implementing Arogya Lakshmi scheme for pregnant women, She Teams for women protection and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes for girl child marriage. Women were often too busy to tell about their health problems, some have financial problems, some could not go to the hospital because they cannot tell their problems to male doctors there. Read More

3. Hyderabad: In support of the growth of women entrepreneurs from the mandal to state level, the government of Telangana will introduce a single window on the lines of TS-iPass that is giving a boost to the industries. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Soon after the ED summons to party MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case, the BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called a joint meeting of the party's Parliamentary, Legislature and State Committee at 2 pm on March 10. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Stating that there was no need to panic over the rise in the influenza cases in the State, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that people should use medication as per the doctor's advice. Read More



