Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Warangal: Science Kits provide a blend of education and fun, Warangal district Collector B Gopi said. Distributing Science Kits to 38 schools spread across 13 mandals in the district here on Thursday, he said that the kits are designed to provide detailed and subtle facts on various aspects of life and physical sciences.

2. Mahabubabad: As many as 36 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Residential School fell sick due to food poisoning in Mahabubabad on Thursday. The staff rushed the girls to the district hospital. The KGBV employees said that the girls were served rice with tomato curry and sambar in the hostel mess on Wednesday night. The students developed vomiting and stomach pain on Thursday morning. The issue was taken to the notice of the headmaster and hostel warden. The Hostel staff tried to conceal the matter by calling up ANM workers who gave some tablets to the students. After their efforts failed, the hostel staff shifted the students to the district hospital. Later, the hostel staff informed the parents of the girls. The condition of the students is safe, according to hospital authorities.

3. Mahbubnagar: Marking the National Safety Week Celebrations, the fire department authorities in association with the students of Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College (JPNCE) conducted a seminar on the topic of 'Fire safety and precautionary measures to avoid industrial accidents,' at the premises of district fire department office here on Thursday.

4. Wanaparthy: District Collector Ashish Sangwan made a surprise inspection of the Kadukntlaprimary health center on Thursday. He examined the records, inspected the facilities and interacted with the patients about the treatment at the PHC. Later, he visited the KantiVelugucentre in Kadukuntla village, and spoke to the beneficiaries.

5. Nalgonda: District Superintendent of Police, Apoorva Rao acknowledged the immense pressure and health issues that police officers face in their daily duties. She advised police personnel and their families to be conscious of their health and take precautionary measures to stay fit.




