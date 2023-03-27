Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Nanded: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the condition of farmers has never changed during the last 75 years when mainly two parties -- Congress for 54 years and the BJP later -- have been in power. To change the situation, he called for the unity of agriculturists. Read More

2. Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has concern for famers; hence the BRS government is extending Rs.10,000 for each acre as compensation to those who suffered losses in the recent hailstorm, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday.

3. Khammam: The workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) expressed dissatisfaction on management decisions. The management is not taking any interest for the company employees and is not maintaining a stock of medicines in the store of the main hospital.

4. Khammam: The ongoing "Athmeeya Sammelans" by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is receiving a great response from the people said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Addressing one such meeting in Khammam, the Minister said that this boost the energy levels of the party workers and cadres The party leaders and workers raised slogans of extending support to the Minister Ajay Kumar and the BRS party on the occasion.

5. Nalgonda: The factional strife within the party has been revealed in Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings being organised by the BRS in the constituencies. The spirit between BRS leaders and workers has dried up and the desired goals of the leadership of the party have not been achieved through the management of Athmeeya Sammelanamin Erstwhile Nalgonda district.




