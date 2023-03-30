Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Khammam: In the past, when the TV was not around, the devout would cling to the radio to hear about the conduct of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam. The commentators, usually those with a great rooting in Sastras and traditional rituals, would provide a visual feast of the spectacle through their rapturous depiction of the goings-on. Read More

2. Bhadrachalam: The Lord Sita Rama Bramotsavaluare underway at the Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. The festivities started on the 22nd of this month and will conclude on April 5. As part of the Bramotsavalu, the main event of Anukurapana, DwajapataLekhanam, and Garudhadivanam were held by the priests in a grand manner. Another main event, the celestial wedding and Pattabhishekm and Chakrasnanamwould be conductedApril 4-5. Read More

3. Wanaparthy: Following increasing costs of medicare, the government has taken steps to ease burden on the middle class and the poor. It is spending Rs 90 lakh to acquire modern diagnostic equipment at the MCH Hospital here to provide free tests to the public. Read More

4. Karimnagar: Even though ration rice has been distributed to the beneficiaries of Karimnagar, the dealers have not received the commission money for two months. Due to this, the burden of maintenance, rent, porter and other expenses of ration shops falls on the dealers. It is only a small amount of commission and then the dealers are questioning what will be their situation if they are not paid on time. Read More

5. Rangareddy: The Municipal Councillors of Ibrahimpatnam have resigned from their posts, demanding immediate action against the corruption of the Municipal Chairperson K Sravanthi on Wednesday. They have also complained to the collector earlier against the Municipal Chairperson and asked for a motion of no confidence. Read More



