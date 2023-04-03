Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to embark on 'Bharat Darshan' (India Tour) in June this year in a bid to strengthen the party base in the country ahead of 2024 general election. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is eying to play a key role in national politics and set a new political agenda in the next Lok Sabha elections. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all geared up to conduct the SSC public examination starting from today. The education department has stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth examination process across the State. Approximately 4.93 lakh students, consisting of 2.49 lakh boys and 2.44 lakh girls, are scheduled to appear for the examination in Telangana. Read More

3. RANGAREDDY: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that Telangana has been successful in implementing various development and welfare schemes. He participated in the Eastern Atmeeya Sammelanam programme held at Kuntlaram Reddy Garden in Shadnagar town on Sunday. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila has written to the opposition party leaders of Telangana, requesting them for a joint fight for the sake of the unemployed youth. Sharmila said that it was a historic necessity to set aside political differences and demand justice from the 'insincere' and 'insensitive' government that had failed to release notifications and fill up posts, in the last nine years. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to dedicate and perform a groundbreaking ceremony for Rs. 11,355 crore worth of projects in the state during his visit to Telangana on April 8. Read More



