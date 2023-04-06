Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Telangana State government's measures to boost cotton production have yielded positive results, as the State has emerged as the top cotton producer in South India and the third-largest producer in the country, after Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2020-21, Telangana produced 57.97 lakh bales of cotton, and in 2021-22, it produced 48.78 lakh bales. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has decided to intensify building movements against the BRS government's undemocratic and anti-people policies. This was decided at a virtual meeting held by party national general secretary and Telangana party in-charge Tarun Chug. It was attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP and Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP core committee members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other key party leaders. Read More

3. The arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti procession to be started on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad were completed. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will attend the first pooja of this yatra, which will begin at 9 am at Gouliguda Rama Mandir. Read More

4. Ranga Reddy: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday warned against playing with the lives of five lakh SSC students. "The curse of students and parents will befall the BJP leaders", she said at a joint media conference along with MLA Dr Methuku Anand and ZP vice-chairman Vijaya Kumar. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North-Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated a complex of 112 newly constructed residential quarters at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Wednesday. The Union Minister emphasized the crucial role that proper infrastructure plays in the functioning of the organisation and noted that these facilities will provide comfort to the residents to deliver better results. Read More



