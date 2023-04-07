Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Good news for rail commuters in the Hyderabad–Secunderabad twin city region! South Central Railway (SCR) is set to launch 13 new Multi-Modal Transport (MMTS) services in the suburban section, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the services on April 8. Read More

2. Hyderabad: BRS party will hold mass meetings in Singareni areas on April 8 against the privatization of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). BRS Working President K T Rama Rao gave a call for these meetings. They called for mass sit-ins in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem and Ramagundam areas. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asked the State government and the police whether elected representatives are remote-controlled toys or slaves of the Kalavakuntala family? Read More

4. Warangal: Warangal's renowned micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar reproduced the mural of 'Last Supper', one of the most famous paintings of Leonardo da Vinci, in the eye of a needle. The Last Supper was painted by Leonardo da Vinci between 1495 and 1498 for the Dominican monastery Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. The size of that mural is 4.6 meters X 8.8 meters. Read More

5. Warangal: Never run away from a conflict or adversity, actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said. Speaking at the Springspree-2023, the cultural fest of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), here on Thursday, he told the students to rise like a phoenix from the challenges posed by life. Read More



