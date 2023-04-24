Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Rangareddy : The Shadnagar Police on Sunday said while a few people inform the local police when they are going on vacation. With the increase in the rates of burglaries, they are concerned about people who are not following safety precautions by not informing their neighbours or locking their house properly. Read More

2. Mahabubanagar : Hundreds of children of migrant workers are losing their childhood, healthcare and education, while their parents toil at brick kilns, hotels, construction sites, etc., across the erstwhile Mahabubanagar district. The apathy of the various wings of district administration is adding to the misery of these hapless and vulnerable group (many of them get forced in child labour). Read More

3. Suraypet : Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy said that CM KCR is taking bold decisions and added that CM aim is to eliminate economic inequality through the Dalit Bandhu scheme. On Sunday, they participated in Malamahanadu Atmiya Sammelan held in Suryapet and had community meals. Read More

4. Khammam : Automobile mechanics who fix glitches in vehicles are often at a loss when it comes to smoothening the same in their lives. However, now they have a savior in the form of their own association which is meeting their needs and striving for their welfare, rendering all it can. Read More

5. Karimnagar: A social activist AnumandlaShobharani has become an inspiration for women by her community service, by working for the development and prosperity of the disabled women and children. Read More



