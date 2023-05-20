Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: hydIT Minister KT Rama Rao who is currently on the US tour attending business meetings and round tables, has met CEOs of more than 30 companies in Washington DC to pitch for IT companies to be set up in tier-II cities in the State. Highlighting the growth of IT in tier-II cities and explaining the measures taken by the government, KTR encouraged the IT companies to start their operations in tier-II cities. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Telangana State government signed another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) to restore Saidanima's tomb, Badhshahi Ashurkhana and Shaikpet Sarai. Of the three monuments, two are currently inaccessible to the public.

3. Warangal : In a bid to speed up the developmental activity in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday held a review meeting here with the district administrations of Hanumakonda and Warangal. The duo laid focus on the construction of four stadiums and retaining wall along the nalahs and measures being taken to tackle the flooding of colonies, establishment of sewerage treatment plants etc.

4. Karimnagar : MLA Voditala Satish Kumar said that Husnabad constituency has witnessed rapid development in the past few years. Ten years ago there was no irrigation, farmers' suicides were common. But today the situation has changed. Godavari waters irrigated the lands in the constituency and it is progressing in development and welfare.

5. Nizamabad : MLA Begala GaneshBegala Ganesha Gupta Gupta said that Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has taken up the tradition of CMRF reimbursing the expenses of corporate hospitals to the poor, saying that public health protection is important regardless of the financial burden.