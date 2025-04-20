TOMCOM signs MoUs wih Japanese agencies

Hyderabad / Tokyo: In a significant development to enhance global employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana, Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd. (TOMCOM), a state-run organisation under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, Government of Telangana, signed MoUs with two leading companies in the presence of A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana during his ongoing official visit to Japan.

According to a media statement, the collaboration with TERN (TGUK Technologies Pvt Ltd) and Raj Group is aimed at facilitating the recruitment of skilled professionals from Telangana to meet the growing workforce demands in Japan across several high-demand sectors. TERN Group, with its regional office in Tokyo’s Shinagawa district, specializes in international recruitment for the Software, Engineering, and Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) sectors within Japan. Raj Group in partnership with Tsukui Corporation Ltd, Japan’s leading nursing care employer has been working with TOMCOM for training and recruitment of caregivers and with the new MoU, will expand collaboration to non-health sectors. The two Japanese employers have jointly indicated a requirement of around 500 job openings in the next 1-2yrs in the following sectors including healthcare (200 positions), engineering (100 positions), hospitality (100 positions), construction (100 positions).