Tools distributed to disabled persons

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the government is working to improve the lives of the disabled by introducing new schemes.

She participated in the distribution of tools to disabled persons with special needs organised by the Education department and Samagra Shiksha department at NTR Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the main aim is to provide self-sufficiency to disabled persons with special needs through distribution of tools. Through these tools they can make their daily life easier. She said that special training will be given to the disabled through Bhavita Center and steps will be taken to provide them with jobs and employment opportunities.

With the cooperation of Alinco, the Collector distributed 133 devices worth about Rs 7. 7 lakh to 91 disabled persons identified in the district. She enquired about their well-being. She said that they should use the equipment given to them properly.

In this programme, DEO P Rama Rao, MEO Nageshwar Rao, officials of education department Limbadri, Praveen, disabled, patrons and others participated.