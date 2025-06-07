  • Menu
TOSS Releases Results for 10th and Inter Examinations

TOSS Releases Results for 10th and Inter Examinations
Highlights

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results of the 10th and Intermediate examinations held in April.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results of the 10th and Intermediate examinations held in April.

The results were released by the authorities on Saturday, following the examinations which took place from April 20 to 26.

Students can access their results by entering their admission number or roll number online.

