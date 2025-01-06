Tourism Sector Given High Priority - Collector Badavath Santosh.

Nagar Kurnool : On Monday, Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh toured the Krishna River Srisailam backwaters in the Nallamala forest region near Kollapur Mandal, visiting tourist spots like Malleshwaram and Amragiri Islands via a tourism launch. The Collector, along with tourism department officials, identified scenic tourist locations in the Nallamala forest area of Kollapur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized that the state government, under the leadership of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, is prioritizing the development of tourism in Nagarkurnool district. He mentioned that various tourist spots under the jurisdiction of the forest department have been evaluated in the past, and reports have been submitted to the government by a team of ministers. Efforts are underway to establish an eco-tourism park in forest areas to promote environmental awareness and provide a pleasant experience for visitors.

The Collector reviewed the steps needed to develop the Nallamala forest region, Krishna River Srisailam backwaters, Malleshwaram, and Amragiri Islands into prominent tourist destinations. Malleshwaram Island was highlighted as a key location, with plans to enhance its appeal as a popular spot for tourists. The Collector directed the implementation of safety measures for tourists and the improvement of essential services and infrastructure in the area.

The Collector noted that, with the initiative of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, several sites in Nagarkurnool district are being developed as tourism hubs. He highlighted the potential for growth in the district’s tourism sector, encompassing forest areas, spiritual sites, water sports, adventure activities, and food tourism. By centralizing these attractions, Nagarkurnool could become a major tourist destination.

Furthermore, the Collector stressed that the development of tourism would not only generate employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district but also improve the economic conditions of local residents living in tourist areas.

The Collector was accompanied by Kollapur Tahsildar Vishnu Vardhan Rao, Pentlavelli Tahsildar Jayanti, FRO Chandrasekhar, and District Tourism Officer Kalvarala Narasimha, among others.



































