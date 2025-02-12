Traders seek setting up of cotton testing lab in State

Warangal: The cotton traders have thanked the government for smooth procurement of cotton and quick payments to farmers.

The associatio The Telangana Cotton Association and Warangal Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Bommineni Ravinder Reddy, along with general secretary Kakkirala Ramesh and joint secretary Katkuri Nagabhushanam, met Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at his office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As a token of gratitude, the delegation felicitated Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, appreciating his continuous support in achieving goals. They also extended their appreciation to the officials of CCI and the Marketing department Directors for their cooperation.

Further, they pointed out the challenges faced by the cotton industry in Telangana post-state bifurcation. One of the major concerns was the lack of an international-standard cotton testing laboratory, which hinders the export of Telangana’s cotton. To address this, they urged the government to implement its previous decision to allocate 1 acre of land in Hyderabad for the Telangana Cotton Association to facilitate industry growth.

Additionally, they raised concerns about the current situation of Warangal Agricultural Market and requested that the 35 guntas of land allocated to the Warangal Chamber of Commerce and Industry be granted at a nominal lease rate with necessary construction permissions. Responding positively, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao assured immediate action on the discussed matters and directed the Marketing Department officials to take necessary steps.