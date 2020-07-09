Traffic curbs around old Secretariat in Hyderabad

In the view of the ongoing demolition works, the Hyderabad traffic police have imposed restrictions and diversions on the commuters travelling through the old secretariat.

Vehicles coming from the Karbala Maidan towards the upper Tank Bund area will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda, lower Tank Bund and Ambedkar Statue. And the traffic coming from VV Statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Road rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan.

Also, the traffic coming from Liberty Junction will be directed towards Ambedkar Statue and then Upper Tankbund. Vehicles heading towards Secunderabad side via Upper Tankbund have to take the route via Liberty Junction, Ambedkar Statue and onwards. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajeev Gandhi Statue, Khairatabad will not be permitted towards Mint Compound and will be diverted at Khairatabad towards Rajdoot Lane.

Vehicles going towards Necklace Road will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta crossroads towards Minister Road and Ranigunj. Motorists going towards BRK Bhavan and Telugu Talli Junction via Kalanjali- Adarshnagar will get diverted at the Old PCR towards Basheerbagh and Lakdikapul.

Traffic from Ravindra Bharati, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar and Ambedkar Statue is not allowed towards Telugu Talli Junction. The Khairatabad and Telugu Talli flyovers will have remained closed.