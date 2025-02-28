Tragedy in Maldakal: Three Children Orphaned After Parents’ Untimely Deaths

Gadwal: In a heart-wrenching incident, three young children from Charlagarlapadu village in Maldakal Mandal have been left orphaned after the untimely deaths of both their parents within a span of just two months.

According to villagers, Kummari Veeresh and Bharati, a couple who made a living by making earthen pots, were struggling with financial difficulties. Tragedy struck the family when Bharati fell ill and passed away on January 16 due to health complications. Unable to cope with the loss of his wife and burdened by financial distress, Veeresh died by suicide on Thursday.

With both parents gone, their three young children have been left completely orphaned, with no one to take care of them. The villagers are deeply saddened by the situation and are urging the government, local representatives, and leaders from all political parties to come forward and support the children.

The community is appealing for immediate intervention to ensure the well-being of these helpless children, who are now facing an uncertain future.