Training Program for Efficient Management of Rural Water Systems

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Additional Collector, Narsinga Rao, announced that a training program was conducted to ensure the effective management of rural water systems.

On Tuesday, Mr. Narsinga Rao participated in the Mission Bhagiratha Phase I training program for village water assistants at the MPDO office in Gadwal. He stated that special training is being provided to improve the supply of safe drinking water in rural areas. According to the guidelines of Mission Bhagiratha and Jal Jeevan Mission, one or two individuals from each village panchayat will be selected to continuously manage the supply of safe drinking water in rural areas. With the approval of the District Collector, special training programs are being organized for every mandal in Gadwal district.

During the first phase of the training, emphasis was placed on improving water quality in rural areas and providing technical knowledge to village panchayats. He explained that this training is crucial in protecting the health of villagers. The training is being conducted under the supervision of Trainer of Trainers (ToT) from TGIRD, Hyderabad.

The program will cover the repair of hand pumps, electrical boards, pump sets, plumbing, pipeline repairs, and the features of household faucets (FEVs). The first phase of the training will be conducted in Gadwal, Dharur, KT Doddi, and Gattu mandals from September 24 to September 27, 2024. The second phase will be held in Alampur, Undavalli, Aiza, Itikyala, and Maldakal mandals from October 1 to October 5, 2024, and the third phase in Vaddipalli, Rajoli, and Manopad mandals from October 7 to October 10, 2024.

As part of the first phase of training, the sessions were inaugurated by respective officers in various mandals. In Dharur mandal, K. Sridhar Reddy, E.E.; in Gattu mandal, Parameshwari, E.E.; and in KT Doddi mandal, Venkat Ram Naik, D.E.E. initiated the training programs along with other relevant officials.

The training will focus on increasing awareness about essential aspects of rural water supply, ensuring quality services at the panchayat level, and monitoring the health of villagers. These efforts are in line with the goals of Mission Bhagiratha, as emphasized to the village water assistants.

Relevant officials and village panchayat assistants participated in the program.