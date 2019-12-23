Training programme on Artificial Intelligence concludes at MANUU

Hyderabad: Five-Day AICTE Training and Learning Academy Programme (ATAL) on Artificial Intelligence organized by Maulana Azad National Urdu University Polytechnic, Hyderabad under the guidance of IQAC MANUU successfully concluded on 20th December. The training programme inaugurated on 16th December was sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Chief Guest of the valedictory programme Praveen Kumar, Director Program Management, Microsoft Hyderabad while congratulating the organisers and participants said that the contents of the program are important and were very well selected.

A. K. Sinha, Financial Consultant MANUU and Dr. Abdul Hameed, Assistant Professor, Osmania University were the guests of honour.

According to Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Principal MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad & AICTE - ATAL Coordinator, during the workshop tests were conducted, papers evaluated, marks obtained by the participants are recorded and attendance sheet was submitted online to AICTE - ATAL portal.

Participants shared their experiences and presented feedback about the programme. Certificates will be emailed directly from the AICTE ATAL portal to the participants.