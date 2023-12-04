TRANSCO CMD and TS Government Advisor ( Culture) resigns.

Telangana State Government Advisors and others officials who have been nominated in some key posts are ready to quit the post soon after BRS lost the Assembly elections.

Telangana Transmission Corporation ( TRANSCO) and TSGENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao resigned from the post. He was appointed as the first TRANSCO CMD soon after the BRS formed the government in 2014. His tenure has been extended every year since then. Prabhakar Rao played a key role in the supply of uninterrupted power supply and set up state owned Thermal power generation units in Telangana state.

Sources said that State Advisor to Telangana Culture KV Ramana Chary also put in the papers today. Some more Advisors will also follow the suit in a day or two.