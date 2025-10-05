Travel in Hyd becomes costly as RTC hikes bus fare

Hyderabad: After increasing the bus pass prices, TGSRTC has increased fares in the city bus services. The fare hike is ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 10 on city services, effective from October 6. Commuters who for the first three stops have been paying a minimum fare of Rs 10, which increase as per the distance of the destination or bus stop, will now have to pay Rs 15 while the minimum fare from the fourth bus stop onwards, is likely to be approximately Rs 20.

The fare revision was part of the government’s plan to replace diesel buses with 2,800 electric buses by 2027 within the Outer Ring Road limits, RTC officials said that 265 e-buses were already operational across six depots in Greater Hyderabad. Another 275 buses are set to join the fleet this year. The TGSRTC was also developing charging infrastructure at 19 depots and establishing 10 new depots and charging stations at an estimated cost of Rs 392 crore. It required huge funds, TGSRTC appealed to citizens to support the initiative, calling it a step towards a cleaner, healthier, and eco-friendly Hyderabad.