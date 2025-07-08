  • Menu
Trees vital for reducing pollution: Bojju Patel
Highlights

Khanapur: As part of the Vana Mahotsava programme, MLA Vedma Bojju Patel along with officials, teachers and students planted saplings at TTWRS Junior College in Utnoor mandal center on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that along with the goal of increasing greenery in the State, trees are being planted to increase the forest area and provide environmental stability. He stressed that trees are very important to reduce environmental pollution. He called on everyone to plant saplings around their surroundings. Various saplings should be planted on government and private offices and school premises.

Officials, faculty, students, Congress party leaders and others participated in this green drive.

