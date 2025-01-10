Triple-R displaced ryots hold protest

Choutuppal: The Triple-R displaced farmers’ association convener and Single Window Chairman, Chintala Damodar Reddy demanded that the government provide “land for land” compensation to the Triple-R affected farmers, just as it does in the case of projects and road constructions in forest land. He questioned how the same project could follow one law for forest department lands and another for displaced people.

Hundreds of Triple-R displaced farmers gathered on Thursday in front of the RDO office to demand that the Triple-R alignment be changed, and if not, they should be compensated with alternative lands or market-value compensation. They demanded compensation at three times the market rate in accordance with the 2013 law. Police deployed heavy security at the RDO office, and tried to prevent the farmers from entering the premises. However, some of them forced their way in, sat in protest in front of the main gate, and raised slogans against the government, the Chief Minister, district ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

The protesters demanded the resignation of those in power who could not fulfil the promises they made while in opposition. They also warned that they would not allow officials to visit their villages. Speaking at the event, Damodar Reddy why the lands that have been passed down for generations and yield two crops were being seized.