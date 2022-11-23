TRS leaders meet ahead of KCR's visit to Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The elected representatives of TRS party from the district including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and others met in Mahbubnagar here on Wednesday and highlighted the government schemes, welfare and development programmes .

With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to visit Mahbubnagar district on December 4, this meeting of TRS leaders of Palamuru region has significance.

Addressing the media persons at his camp office, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that before the creation of Telangana, the united Mahbubnagar district was suffering from migration, illiteracy and poverty and the agriculture sector and lives of farmers were in pathetic condition. However, soon after the formation of Telangana state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the united Mahbubnagar district has been witnessing fast transformation. "Today we can see greenery everywhere, rural employment improved with the revival of agriculture sector and efforts to mitigate migration have been paying fruits," he said.

The Minister said that the people of Palamuru never imagined that a new government medical college would come to Mahbubnagar, but today after formation of new state of Telangana, the first government medical college was sanctioned to the district. After creation of 33 new districts each and every district is having a medical college, the Minister said.

He said that the State government is giving priority to all the fields of education, medical and health in the State. Establishment of Gurukulas and provision of providing irrigation and drinking water even in dry season is one of the notable achievements of this government.

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy spoke about the record production of paddy this season in Telangana. He urged the farmers to also explore of growing other profitable crops other than paddy as they will yield more gains compared to paddy.

He said that the State government has taken up the construction of integrated office buildings in all districts with the intention of bringing administration within the reach of the people. The state-of-the art integrated Collectorate buildings are far better than secretariats of some States in India. He hoped that these institutions will provide convenient, transparent and speedier services to the people.

The Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and MLCs of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district vowed that they will work together to protect and further develop the Palamuru region. The TRS leaders said that the Central government should resolve the water supply dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provide allocations for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme. If this allocation is done then the Palamuru region will become a green belt and the farming and all allied sectors will improve.

Nagar Kurnool MP Potuganti Ramulu, Mahbubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy ex-minister Jadcherla MLA Dr C. Lakshmar Reddy, Devarakadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Maktal MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy, Narayanapet MLA Rajender Reddy, Alampur MLA Dr. Abraham, Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy, Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, Parigi MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, DCCB district president Nizam Pasha and others attended the meeting.