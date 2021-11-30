TRS protests over farmers' issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs on Monday demanded that the Centre declare National Food Grains Procurement Policy. Soon after the Lok Sabha commenced, Speaker Om Birla administered the oath of office to the new members. As the Question Hour began, the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on farmers' issues.



The TRS members led by TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao raised slogans and displayed placards. They walked into the Speaker's podium, demanding that the Central government announce its policy on paddy procurement and wanted the paddy lying in the market yards of Telangana be lifted immediately. Speaker Om Birla objected to the way opposition members were displaying placards in the House. Amidst disruption from opposition parties, he adjourned the House.

Earlier, TRS MP K Keshava Rao gave an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha on paddy procurement in Telangana, but it was rejected by the Chairman, following which the TRS MPs raised slogans.

After both the Houses were adjourned, the TRS MPs -- K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and other members -- staged protests at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament premises. They displayed placards demanding that the Central government announce the National Farm Produce Policy to support farmers and developing States like Telangana.