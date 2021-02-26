TRS provided over 1.32 lakh jobs, claims Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Mahabubabad: Think and then vote for a wise person in the ensuing MLC elections to the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, said Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, while, addressing election campaign at Maripeda on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion he urged people not to fall prey to the Opposition parties. "The parties that did nothing for the welfare of the people talk about anything that they like," he said. The TRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao has a definite plan to develop the State, he added.



Referring to the TRS nominee, the minister said that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is an educationist, who knows the problems faced by the people in the region. "Palla is capable of solving the problems of the people by taking them to the notice of the Chief Minister. The onus is on the cadres to ensure a big win for TRS candidate," he added. Further he said that the agenda of TRS is welfare and development. One way or other way, every household in the State has a beneficiary of the government's welfare schemes Errabelli claimed. "Since the formation of Telangana, the people of the State were living upright and in better conditions," asserted Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who released the list (department-wise) of 1.32 lakh jobs provided by the government said that K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled his promise. "The State government created 2.50 lakh jobs in the private sector, Telangana's chief minister fulfilled all the aspirations - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment) - of the people," Palla claimed. MP Maloth Kavitha, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Angoth Bindu and MLA DS Redya Naik and others TRS activist attended the meeting.