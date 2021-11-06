TRS should mend its ways: DK Aruna

Gadwal: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna has slammed the TRS party and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging they spent thousands of crores of public money to woo voters in Huzurabad and also misused official machinery and power. She said that the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender's win is a slap in the face of KCR.

Speaking at a press conference in Gadwal on Friday, Aruna predicted that the beginning of KCR and his TRS party's down fall had started with Huzurabad. "For the past 5 months, TRS party and its leadership had been poured in money, liquor, given benefits of various schemes and even rolled out a new scheme called Dalit Bandhu to defeat Eatala Rajender. However, the people of Huzuarabad who are wise and intelligent voted for justice and rejected KCR's hegemony and arragonace. At least now, the TRS leadership must mend their ways." She warned that in the next upcoming elections the people of Telangana would dump the TRS party and would choose alternative parties.

Aruna said that in democracy, justice by people in the form of voting is ultimate and it should be accepted by all. BJP's win in Huzuarabad should be a lesson to the TRS party and its leadership. She said that CM KCR has been adopting wrong policies against the interests of the public. "For earning revenue for the government, KCR is selling alcohol and trying to fill the coffers. In Just Huzuarabad by-elections TRS party has spent Rs 100 crore just for buying alcohol. The TRS government is fooling the public and particularly the youth and unemployed are unhappy with the TRS party."

She said that in the name of welfare schemes, KCR has emptied the government exchequer and made the State debt-ridden. Schemes like Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak were being implemented by spending the money earned from selling Alcohol.

Ramachandra Reddy, the BJP Mahabubnagar district president, Venkat Reddy, the district in-charge, Veerendra Goud, the State executive member, and others were present.