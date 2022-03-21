TRS will win 95-105 Assembly seats, says CM quoting survey

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that he would come up with a survey report on all Assembly constituencies in the State in 25 days.

The CM said that he had ordered a survey; of the 30 constituencies, the TRS was going to win 29 seats and lose one seat with just three per cent votes. He said going by this sample, the TRS would be losing just four seats out of 120 seats.

The survey for all the remaining constituencies would come up within 15 days, he added. The TRS chief said his party was going to win 95-105 seats in the next elections. "We got 63 seats during the first term; after going for an early poll, we won 88 seats. Now we are going to get between 95 and105 seats," said KCR.