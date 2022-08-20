TRS win certain in Munugodu by-poll: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said the victory of TRS in Munugodu assembly constituency is confirmed.

Speaking after flagging off a huge rally from West Marredpally municipal grounds to Munugodu for attending the public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said the by-election to the constituency necessitated because of selfish political interests of some people.

Stating that the TRS victory was certain in Munugodu, the Minister asked, "Can BJP MLAs tell how much funds were brought from the Central government to the constituencies won by them?" He said Telangana was in the forefront in the country in implementing development and welfare programmes.

The State government was constructing free double bedroom houses to the poor and providing financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, he said, adding that no other State in the country was implementing these development and welfare activities.

The Minister said several industrialists were establishing their companies in the State with the encouragement provided by the government and added that people of all sections were happy under the TRS government rule.