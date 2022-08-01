TS BJP condemns arrest of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday condemned the arrest of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao and said, "It is an outrageous act on the part of police driving over the legs of BJP activists at Manmad in Nirmal district.

Addressing the media here he said, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not bothered about the students of IIIT-Basara, despite they observing restraint.

He said the students had to stage peaceful protests in a democratic manner feeling the government and CM KCR are sleeping over their problems. He said State ministers are belittling the protests. He questioned as to why the local MP was being prevented from visiting the students.

Referring to KCR, he said, "you won't go and won't allow others to visit the students. "The CM is in such a pathetic situation not able to resolve even smaller issues," he remarked. The Karimnagar MP demanded reasons for arresting the Adilabad MP. Adding, "When the BJP cadre had requested the police not to arrest the MP, they have run jeeps over their legs and tried to kill them," he alleged.

The BJP chief said many in the police in the State have realised the nature of the CM and were acting with integrity. However, there are some police who are toeing the line supporting TRS leaders. He alleged that officials in Nirmal are acting in favour of a group and trying to torture members and leaders of Hindu organisations. "Besides, the attack on the BJP cadre continued."

Bandi demanded immediate release of MP and allow him to call on the students and to know their problems. "We will brief the woes of the students to the Centre and get them resolved. The MP said he wishes for the well-being of students as much as he wishes for the CM's family.