TS EAMCET 2021 to be held after June 14

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held after June 14.

On Friday, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the officials of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) held a meeting which was presided over by the state principal secretary (education) Chitra Ramachandran on the conduct of the entrance exam.

Officials said that the syllabus for TS EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 from the second year. Chitra Ramachandran said that a detailed circular pertaining to EAMCET syllabus will be issued today evening.

She also said that there is no change in the intermediate weightage marks for EAMCET.