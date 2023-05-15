TS EAMCET 2023 results likely to be out by May-end

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test also popularly known as TS EAMCET exam which is held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. It is reported that TS EAMCET-2023 was conducted from May 10 to 14, and the results are expected to be declared by the end of May.



It is to mention here that a total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted different centers both Telugu States. Out of them, 94.11 per cent appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in two streams. The AM stream was held on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream was on May 12, 13, and 14.

Engineering stream candidates can download their response sheets from the official website. Additionally, candidates can raise objections on the preliminary key from May 15 to May 17. The objections that are raised on the preliminary key will be scrutinized by experts, following which the final key will be released.

The process of normalisation of tests that are conducted in multiple sessions will take time, and due to it, the results are likely to be released by May-end. The JNTU, Hyderabad will announce the TS EAMCET 2023 results on its official website, and candidates will be able to check their results by entering their hall ticket number.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results are crucial for candidates who aspire to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical streams in the state of Telangana. The counseling process for admission to various courses will commence after the declaration of results.

Once declared the results of TS EAMCET 2023 will be released on the official website of the test.