TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues

The State Government has issued orders posting new SPs and Commissioners of police, Following the transfers of senior officers ordered by the Election Commission of India, State Government on Friday issued orders posting new SPs and Commissioners of police.

However , the posting of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad has not been announced.

All the officers were directed to take charge on Friday and report to the Chief Secretary.

Ambar kishore Jha, Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Warangal.

Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

Chennuri Rupesh, DCP South East / West Zone, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy.

Ch.Sindhu Sharma, Commandant, 4th Battalion, TSSP, Mamnoor is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy.

Sunpreet Singh, AIG (L&O) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jagityal.

Harshvardhan, DCP, Traffic-I, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubnagar.

Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, DCP, Peddapally, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool.

Ritiraj, DCP, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Dr Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao, SP Vigilance, TSRTC is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad.

Yogesh Gautham, DCP, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet.

Khare Kiran Prabhakar, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

B.K.Rahul Hegde B.K., DCP Traffic, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Suryapet.



