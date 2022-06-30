TS SSC Results 2022: Sabitha Indra Reddy releases the results

The Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the TS SSC Results 2022 at MCR HRD in Hyderabad a while ago. The students advised to visit the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ to check the results.



The SSC exams were conducted from May 23 to June 1 this year. Out of a total of 5,08,143 regular students, 5,03,114 wrote the exams while out of 167 private students, 87 appeared for the examination.



It is known that Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the results of Intermediate first and Secondary on June 28.