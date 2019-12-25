TSCHE announces schedule for common entrance tests

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced a tentative schedule of Telangana Common Entrance Tests-2020 (TSCETs-2020).

Giving details of the schedule, TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said TSECET will be held on May 2, 2020.

EAMCET exam for engineering will be held on May 5, 6 and 7 while the exams for Agriculture Stream will be held May 9 and 11. Both these CETs will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH).

TS State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET-2020) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy will be held on May 2.

The test will be conducted in online mode by JNTUH.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test -2020 (TSEAMCET-2020) will be held from May 5 to 7 in online mode in two sessions in a day.

The TSEAMCET-2020 will be conducted by the JNTUH, he added.

Similarly, the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET-2020) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, from May 13.

The Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2020 for two days on May 20 and 21. The TSICET-2020 is conducted for admissions into the MBA and MCA courses.

The Osmania University will hold TS Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET-2020), for admissions into the BEd courses on May 23. The OU is also given the responsibility to conduct the TSLAWCET and TSPGLCET for admissions into the LLB and LLM courses.

Both the entrance tests will be held on May 25, he said.

The OU will also be conducting the TSPGECET-2020 for admissions into various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020, from May 27 to 30.

TSCHE vice-chairmen Prof V Venkata Ramana and Prof R Limbadri and other senior officials of the council were present.