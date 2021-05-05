TSNPDCL introduces Self-Meter reading app

Warangal: With the coronavirus pandemic spreading its tentacles in massive proportions, virtually it has become a huge task for the spot billers to take the electricity meter reading by visiting all the households. Against this backdrop, the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) which covers 17 districts in the State has come up with a facility that allows customers to take the meter reading on their smartphones.

In return, the customers get a message how much they have to pay.

"All that the customers have to do is to download the TSNPDCL-IT Wing or Bharat Self-Meter Reading app on their mobile phones from the Android Play Store. The app utilities displayed on the smart phone enable the consumers to self submit their meter reading by providing USCNO. The consumers can simply scan their meter display and submit reading," TSNPDCL C&MD Annamaneni Gopal Rao said.

The consumers can pay the amount through online mode. The C&MD said that the Self-Meter reading mode helps people to remain indoors safely avoiding fear of contracting Covid-19. The consumers can call toll free number 1800 425 0028 or 1912 to lodge their complaints, if any, with the control room.