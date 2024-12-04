TSPSC Group-4 Appointment Letters to Be Presented by CM Revanth Reddy

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsing Rao announced that appointment letters would be handed over to candidates selected for TSPSC Group-4 posts by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

The Additional Collector flagged off buses from the IDOC premises on Wednesday for the candidates traveling to the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector stated that the selected candidates are participating in the Yuvas Vikasam program, organized as part of the Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsava celebrations in Peddapalli. He mentioned that 98 Group-4 candidates from the district would receive their appointment letters directly from the Chief Minister.

Special arrangements have been made to transport all candidates to Peddapalli in three buses from the IDOC premises in the morning. The Additional Collector assured that meals, drinking water, and other essential facilities would be provided during the journey.

Officials, including AO Veera Bhadrappa, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, and other concerned authorities, participated in the event.