TSRJC CET 2022 exam scheduled on June 6, Hall Tickets from April 28

Telangana State Gurukul Educational Institutions Society will conduct the qualifying examination TSRJC CET-22 on June 6 for intermediate first year admissions in 35 Gurukul junior colleges for the academic year 2022-23, Society Secretary CH Ramana Kumar said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 40,281 candidates across the state have applied online to appear for the exam, and hall tickets can be downloaded through the website from April 28. The examination will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and for more details students are advised to visit the Society's website.

On the other hand, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level Examinations (10 plus two) across the country from the 24th of this month. Examinations for candidates from two Telugu states as well as states in South India will be conducted online. In Telangana, test centers have been set up in Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar. It will be held from the 24th of this month to the 10th of June.