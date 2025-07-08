Tummala thanks residents for giving land for temple devpt

Bhadrachalam: The development of the temple, known as the Ayodhya of South, was delayed due to the land issue to bring the temple to its former glory as a temple city. The owners of the houses around the temple’s Madaveedhu agreed to it and took it to the CM for the necessary funds. The funds were immediately released and the process of expanding the Madaveedhulu has begun, said Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister of Agriculture, Marketing Cooperation and Handlooms.

On Monday, he inspected the expansion works of the Madaveedhu of the Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the revenue administration has worked tirelessly and made a lot of efforts to convince the owners of the houses in the Madaveedhulu, who have been residing there for many years, to acquire land for the development of the Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Specially congratulating them for that, he said that Telangana ministers from Khammam district, Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and the constituency legislators of the joint Khammam district, together brought to the attention of the CM the requirement of funds for this purpose.

Immediately, Rs. 33 crore was released as the first installment for the development of the Bhadrachalam temple. There were still four families left. They were also given funds and the process of expanding the Madaveedhulu was completed and the related file was brought to the attention of the CM.

He said that the work for the development of the temple will be started according to the Agama Pandits of the Endowments department.

The District Collector, ITDA PO, RDO and Tahsildar collectively convinced the families residing there to expand the Madaveedhu for the development of the temple and thanked them for their cooperation in the development of the temple.

He said that he had come to know that the owners of the Madaveedhulu had requested that they be provided with houses so that the families residing in the Madaveedhulu would not suffer any loss to the district administration and that they would be provided with opportunities to construct a shopping complex for their livelihood. He said that he would definitely make efforts on my behalf to construct a shopping complex and that he would definitely try to provide livelihood to those families who had cooperated in the development of

the temple.