Two ganja peddlers arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force West Zone Team along with SR Nagar Police apprehended two individuals found in possession of dry ganja and seized 70 kgs of the narcotic substance worth Rs 35 lakh. The arrested persons have been identified as Maniel Dalabehera, a 30-year-old cultivator, and Ismail Raita, a 48-year-old employee at Rockwell Industries in Medchal. Both suspects hail from Odisha.

According to the police, Maniel Dalabehera cultivated ganja plants on a half-acre plot of agricultural land belonging to his father in his native village. He coordinated the cultivation with his cousin Rinita Raita. Md Iqbal Siddique, Additional DCP of the Commissioner Task Force, stated that Ismail Raita had moved to Hyderabad with his wife to work in the Medchal industrial area. During a visit, Rinita Raita informed Ismail about the ganja cultivation and requested his assistance in finding customers within Hyderabad to expand their illegal trade.

The group visited the Dhoolpet area to identify potential buyers. Consequently, several individuals began purchasing dry ganja from Ismail Raita at his residence in Medchal on multiple occasions. Following a tip-off, the police successfully intercepted the peddlers and recovered the massive haul.

Authorities have requested the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities by dialling 100. This cooperation is deemed crucial in the ongoing effort to make Hyderabad a drug-free city. The investigation is continuing to identify other local contacts and distributors involved in the network.