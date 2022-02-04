Two held for bullet firing at Hyderabad MP Asaduddin's car in UP

Following the bullet firing at AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, the police on Friday arrested two people.

Hapur superintendent of police Deepak Bhuker said that that two people were arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi vehicle's while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and an investigation is on. The SP said that the arrested people resorted to the step as they have been hurt by the 'anti-Hindu' statements of Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to the sources, Owaisi will raise the issue of attack on his vehicle in Parliament today. It is also learned that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss on the same.

The incident occurred when Owaisi was returning to Delhi after the election campaign in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.