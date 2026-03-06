  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Two people killed in serious road accident in Wanaparthy

  • Created On:  6 March 2026 9:07 AM IST
Two people killed in serious road accident in Wanaparthy
X

A tragic road accident occurred in Wanaparthy district when an auto collided with a tractor near Edula Mandal centre.

A tragic road accident occurred in Wanaparthy district when an auto collided with a tractor near Edula Mandal centre. Two people lost their lives at the scene, and two others sustained serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Venkatayya, aged 50, and Sumitra, aged 42.

Locals promptly informed Wanaparthy district police, who arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the nearest hospital.

An investigation has been launched, and the reasons for the collision are yet to be determined. The incident has cast a pall of sadness over the local community.

Tags

Wanaparthy Road AccidentAuto Tractor Collision Edula MandalVenkatayya Sumitra Death CaseWanaparthy Police InvestigationTelangana Fatal Crash
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

No plans for rationing of petrol and diesel: Govt

No plans for rationing of petrol and diesel: Govt
Share it
X