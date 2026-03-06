Two people killed in serious road accident in Wanaparthy

A tragic road accident occurred in Wanaparthy district when an auto collided with a tractor near Edula Mandal centre. Two people lost their lives at the scene, and two others sustained serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Venkatayya, aged 50, and Sumitra, aged 42.

Locals promptly informed Wanaparthy district police, who arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the nearest hospital.

An investigation has been launched, and the reasons for the collision are yet to be determined. The incident has cast a pall of sadness over the local community.