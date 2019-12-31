Two students died in a road accident at Uppal
Highlights
In a tragic road accident two students died on the spot at Uppal on Tuesday morning.
Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident two students died on the spot at Uppal on Tuesday morning. According to police, the accident occurred when a sand load lorry hit the auto near Little Flower School junction premises due to which the students in the auto sustained serious injuries and two students died on the spot. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi hospital mortuary for postmortem. More details awaited.
